Potton man jailed after repeatedly stabbing fellow mourner at a wake in Sandy

A man who stabbed a fellow mourner multiple times after an argument at a funeral has been put behind bars for six-and-a-half years.

Nathan Bibby, 36, of Common Road, Potton was already serving a suspended sentence for assaulting an emergency service worker when he stabbed the victim outside a pub where the wake was being held.

He had left the Sandy pub after an argument with the victim earlier that evening – but returned armed with a knife.

Nathan Bibby

The horrific attack, which punctured the victim’s lung, was witnessed by numerous people – and police say it was ‘sheer luck’ his victim survived.

Bibby, who fled the scene after the stabbing in July last year, admitted wounding with intent and possession of the knife at Luton Crown Court.

The court heard that he was already on a suspended sentence for assaulting an emergency service worker.

Bibby was jailed for six years and two months for wounding with intent and one year for possession of a bladed article, to run concurrently. He was also sentenced to four months, to run consecutively, for breaching the suspended sentence order.

Detective Constable Jade Heredia, who led the investigation, said: "This was an extremely violent attack that left the victim with serious injuries.

“Bibby's actions show the callous disregard he had for his victim's life and it was only through sheer luck that it did not have more grave consequences.

