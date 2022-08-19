Sandy convenience store ram raided by JCB during early hours of this morning

Just after 12.15am, a JCB was driven into the front of the store located in the Market Square.

When police officers were dispatched to the scene, a Ford Transit van drove towards the High Street, colliding with the passenger side of the police vehicle. The suspects then fled in a black vehicle, leaving the van behind.

Detective Sergeant Graham Williams from Bedfordshire Police said: “We believe this is linked to a similar incident at a convenience store in Blackthorn Place, Silsoe in the early hours of last Friday morning (August 12), in which a white van and a black Range Rover were involved, and the ATM was taken.

"We are doing all we can to identify those responsible and I would urge anyone who has any information, or any mobile phone or CCTV footage on either incident, which will help us with our enquiries, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting reference 40/46659 for the Silsoe incident and 40/48114/22 for the Sandy incident.