Sandy shop caught selling alcohol to minors

A Sandy shop owner and his employee have been prosecuted after selling alcohol to teenagers.

Trading Standard received a tip-off that Sandy Supermarket in Engayne Avenue had been selling alcohol to young people under 18.

Sandy Supermarket

Following this lead, the team arranged a test purchase using under-age volunteers. During this exercise, the volunteers aged 12 and 13 were both sold alcohol and neither was asked for identification.

Mr Satinder Pal Singh, licensee of Sandy Supermarket, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 December and pleaded guilty to charges relating to selling alcohol to persons under 18 years.

Singh was fined a total of £153 and ordered to pay a contribution towards costs of £280 along with a victim surcharge of £30, a total cost to him of £463.

Ms Harpreet Kaur, who sold the alcohol during the test purchase admitted by post that she knowingly sold alcohol to persons under 18 years. She was fined of £153 and ordered to pay a contribution towards costs of £280 and a victim surcharge of £30, a total cost to her of £463.

Susan Childerhouse, assistant director for public protection at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “There are very strict laws regarding the sale of alcohol, and I want people to feel reassured that we are policing these very carefully.

"While many of our retailers are very responsible and operate Challenge 25 schemes, a few are still prepared to sell alcoholic drinks to minors. This can lead to anti-social behaviour and can damage the health of young people.

“It is important that those who sell alcohol, or any age restricted product remain vigilant at all times. We will continue to carry out exercises of this nature as part of our comprehensive approach to age restricted sales enforcement."