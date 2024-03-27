Serious organised crime in Bedfordshire under spotlight as force given special grant funding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bedfordshire Police is set to receive a continuation of special grant funding to combat serious organised crime.
The government funding will be split between the force’s Boson and Costello teams – which aim to crush gangs and organised crime, getting drugs and guns off the streets.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police and Crime Commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, secured the funding from the Home Office.
The Boson unit has taken 339 weapons – including 58 firearms – off the streets, arrested 997 people and secured 776 years in jail terms.
The Costello unit has made 168 arrests with 56 people convicted and jail terms totalling 352 years. Almost 22 kilos of Class A drugs and 120 kilos of cannabis have been seized, with almost £1 million in cash.
PCC Akinbusoye also confirmed the force is set to have a record 1,470 officers, surpassing its target of 1,455 by the end of March 2024.