Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire Police is set to receive a continuation of special grant funding to combat serious organised crime.

The government funding will be split between the force’s Boson and Costello teams – which aim to crush gangs and organised crime, getting drugs and guns off the streets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police and Crime Commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, secured the funding from the Home Office.

The government funding will be split between the force’s Boson and Costello teams – which aim to crush gangs and organised crime, getting drugs and guns off the streets (AdobeStock)

The Boson unit has taken 339 weapons – including 58 firearms – off the streets, arrested 997 people and secured 776 years in jail terms.

The Costello unit has made 168 arrests with 56 people convicted and jail terms totalling 352 years. Almost 22 kilos of Class A drugs and 120 kilos of cannabis have been seized, with almost £1 million in cash.