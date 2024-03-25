Serving police officer from Bedfordshire charged with child abduction and sexual exploitation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serving Bedfordshire Police officer appeared in court at the weekend charged with child abduction, arranging facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child and misconduct in public office.

PC Elliot Wright, 29, a roads policing officer, was arrested in the county on Thursday night following reports of concern for a teenage girl. The girl has been subsequently safeguarded.

PC Wright, who has been suspended, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. He was remanded into custody until his next hearing at St Albans Crown Court on April 23.