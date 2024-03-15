Customer using the terminal. Picture: Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner

Shoppers in Shefford can now report crime in the town by using a new touchscreen terminal in Morrisons.

The store, on High Street, gives customers a new way of telling the police about incidents in their area, allowing them to submit intelligence, get victim care support and give feedback.

One resident who regularly goes to the store said: “Some people struggle to gain access to report incidents online so it’s fantastic having this in our local Morrisons. Using the terminal is easy and straightforward. I believe some people think it’s difficult to report a crime online. It’s really straight forward, especially having a huge iPad style screen to do it on.

“Even if you see something that you think doesn’t require an emergency response, but you feel it should be reported, please do. It helps the police with their intelligence.”

The terminals have also been installed at libraries and at both the University of Bedfordshire and Cranfield University. The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner is looking to install three more terminals across larger Morrisons stores in the county.

Carl Probert, Morrisons corporate protection manager, said: "This is a collaborative approach whereby Morrisons is assisting Bedfordshire police to help report and reduce crime in the local community. We are fully supportive of the scheme and pleased to hear of its initial success."

The Police and Crime Commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, said: “I want to ensure we take advantage of technology to make policing work better for local people, and I anticipate further options such as getting updates on reported crimes and a victim’s portal to feature in the near future.”