Social media backlash after 'dangerous' dog seized from Biggleswade home

A dog has been seized from a Biggleswade home by Bedfordshire Police.

Yesterday (Monday, January 10) officers from the Biggleswade community policing team conducted a warrant in Laburnham Road, following reports of a potentially banned breed, under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The news was shared on the team's Facebook page along with a photograph of the dog - which one commenter said looked like 'a staffy' (Staffordshire Bull Terrier), a breed not banned under the act.

Bedfordshire Police seized the dog from a Biggleswade home

The prohibited types of dog are: Pit Bull Terriers, Japanese Tosas, Dogo Argentinos and Fila Brazilieros.

But following backlash from commentors - and after the Biggleswade Chronicle contacted the police for clarification on the dog's welfare and the next steps - the force removed the post, saying: "After a number of comments, we have now made the decision to remove the original post and image, and share clarification on the incident."

The original post said the dog was of an 'unknown' breed - but believed to be a banned breed.

A spokesman for the police said: "One dog was seized for inspection and is currently being assessed.

"When dogs are seized, their welfare continues to be a priority and all feeding and exercise requirements are discussed with the owner. Officers continue to work with the owners and keep them updated throughout the investigation."