Stotfold man who stabbed victim 'six or seven times' while drunk is handed suspended sentence

A man who stabbed his partner’s son multiple times while drunk has avoided time behind bars.

Luton Crown Court heard that David McCall, 60, returned to his partner’s home on Ampthill Road, Shefford, at around 11pm after visiting the pub.

Advertisement

Prosecutor James Onalaja said when McCall saw the 30-year-old son, who had earlier asked his mother if he could stay, he grabbed him, shouting “I am going to get you killed.”

Court News

McCall, from Stotfold, pushed his partner against a wall and went downstairs to fetch a knife. He returned to the victim’s room and started to stab him, screaming that he was going to kill him.

The victim’s mother pushed him away as McCall shouted: “I am getting people to kill you and your mum.”

Advertisement

The victim dialled 999 on his mobile phone, before throwing the phone to his mother who reported what was happening.

McCall ran downstairs but returned to the room. However, he was unable to get in because the victim had followed the emergency call handler’s advice and was sitting against the door, preventing him from opening it.

Advertisement

Police arrived and arrested McCall.

The victim was taken to hospital with a laceration to his neck, the back of his head and upper back. All the wounds were superficial and he was discharged at 6.44am the next morning, said Mr Onalaja.

Advertisement

McCall told the police he had been to the pub with his two dogs and had drunk four to five pints. When he arrived home he went to the spare room to get a duvet as he was sleeping in a reclining chair because he had broken his shoulder.

He denied making threats to kill and said he had not used a knife.

Advertisement

McCall of Summerfield Court, Stotfold appeared for sentence having pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm on the night of January 7 last year.

In an impact statement the victim said: “I thought he was going to kill me. He was shouting and not making any sense. I thought I was going to die. I have never been in a fight before.”

Advertisement

His mother said McCall was a good man who had “acted out of character.” She said she still loved him and wanted to be with him adding: “All relationships have their ups and downs.”

Simon Sterling, defending, said he was remorseful and of good character. Since the offence he said he had forsworn alcohol and recreational drugs, he said.

Advertisement

Recorder John Law said: “You came home drunk from. You armed yourself with a knife and stabbed him six or seven times.

“Fortunately the injuries were not very serious – they could have been.

Advertisement

“He believed you were going to kill him and he was terrified.”

The judge said he accepted McCall had genuine remorse and shame and sentenced him to 14 months in jail suspended for 18 months. He must complete 15 rehabilitation days, 150 hours unpaid work and pay £500 prosecution costs.

Advertisement