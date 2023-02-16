A dangerous surge in reports of rocks thrown at cars travelling along Hitchin Road, in Arlesey, is being investigated by Beds Police.

Officers are looking into a number of incidents where rocks and other debris have been thrown at vehicles in the area over the last few days.

This has led to vehicles being damaged but there are fears someone could be seriously injured.

Police are now warning of the dangers to drivers and passengers and that action will taken against offenders.

Police are keen to catch those responsible and hope to release CCTV footage to encourage any witnesses to come forward.

A Facebook post issued by the Biggleswade Community Policing Team, states: “We are aware of numerous reports surrounding rocks and other debris being thrown at motor vehicles on Hitchin Road, Arlesey.

"We will be conducting sporadic patrols in the area to identify those responsible. If you possess any dash cam footage of these incidents, this can be uploaded via our website or reporting via 101 and a link will be provided.”

Beds Police have previously issued warnings following incidents of youths caught on CCTV throwing stones at motorists on the M1, stating: “It's possible these young people do not realise how dangerous their behaviour is and may just see stone throwing as just a prank.”

However, it is always illegal to throw a rock at someone's car while they're on the road. If the individual is still at the scene of the crime they should not be approached but the police should be called to the scene as soon as possible. The person who threw a rock at your car could be liable for the damages to your car as well as being charged for a criminal offence.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We received several reports of criminal damage between Friday (February 10) and Monday (February 13), which all took place between 9pm and 11pm.

“The local community team will be carrying out patrols in the area to provide reassurance and act as a deterrent.