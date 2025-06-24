Teen admits to knife attack inside Bedfordshire school

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A teenager has pleaded guilty to a string of offences after attacking a fellow student and a staff member with a knife in Bedfordshire.

Police were called to a school on May 2 after reports of a student with a knife.

Two people – a student and a member of staff – were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the 16-year-old boy was arrested by officers.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Luton Crown Court today (Tuesday).

He admitted to causing grievous bodily harm without intent (section 20), false imprisonment and threatening a person with a bladed article on school premises.

Detective Inspector Kim Caddy, who led the investigation, said: “There is absolutely no justification for carrying a knife, let alone threatening or causing harm to others.

“Incidents like this have a significant impact – not only on those involved but also the wider community – and we will always do everything we can to ensure those responsible face the consequences.

“As a force, we remain committed to working closely with schools, families and our communities to deter young people from picking up a knife in the first place and tackling knife crime wherever it occurs.”