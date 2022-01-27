Teenager who tried to run from police in Sandy caught with Class A and B drugs

A teenager who tried to run from police in Sandy was caught 'red-handed' with Class A and B drugs.

On Friday, January 21, the force stopped two teenagers in Churchill Way at around 2.30pm.

One was found to have "a large quantity" of drugs in his possession that would have been worth a considerable sum of money.

The seized drugs. Photo: Bedfordshire Police.

Posting on Twitter, @NorthCentralCPT said: "When you run from our officers you are only going to raise our suspicions. Male stop/searched - found in possession of multiple bags of Class A and Class B drugs! Arrested, drugs seized and likely to be spending the weekend with us!"

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "On Friday (January 21) officers stopped two teenagers in Churchill Way, Sandy at around 2.30pm.

"Officers conducted a search and one of the teenagers was found to have a large quantity of class A and B drugs in his possession.

"The teenager was arrested and has since been released on police bail."