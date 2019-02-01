The latest Chronicle country appearances in court - woman jailed for assaults on 3 men

The latest appearances at Luton Magistrates court

On January 15

> Miss Daisy Turner aged 19 of Whittle Drive, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £100 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on June 25.

On January 16

> Miss Michelle Caswell aged 48 of Cambridge Road, Langford, was made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £170 for assaulting a man on November 17 last year.

> Darren Gordon aged 53 of Newtown, Potton, was fined a total of £235 and received 8 penalty points for driving without insurance on Havelock Road, Biggleswade on December 17, 2017.

> Stephen Green aged 58 of Plane Tree Close, Gamlingay, was fined a total of £1,139 and received six penalty points for driving without due care and attention in the Aldi car park at Biggleswade on April 21, causing damage to another vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report it to police.

> Oliver Kelly aged 22 of Thorncote Green, Hatch, Sandy, was fined a total of £615 and banned from driving for six months for failing to stop after an accident which caused damage to another car in Wood Lane, Cotton End on July 1 and driving without due care and attention.

On January 23

> Arthur Davies aged 85 of Fishers Close, Great Barford, was fined £713 and received 7 penalty points for driving without due care and attention in Chawston, causing personal injury to a person but failing to stop and failing to report the accident on July 12.

> Miss Camilla Rumsey aged 28 of no fixed address, was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay £115 for assaulting two men and a PC in Biggleswade on July 1, stealing from Sainsbury’s in Biggleswade and aiding and abetting a man to steal from Sainsbury’s.