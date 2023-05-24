News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Two arrested after early morning police raid in Potton

Stolen vehicles were also recovered
By Clare Turner
Published 24th May 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:35 BST

Two people have been arrested in Potton after police swooped during an early morning raid.

Yesterday (Tuesday), dozens of officers hit properties in Potton, Kempston Hardwick and Bedford.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft offences in connection with a number of ATM thefts in Bedfordshire and across the eastern region.

Dozens of officers were involved in the early morning operation on TuesdayDozens of officers were involved in the early morning operation on Tuesday
Dozens of officers were involved in the early morning operation on Tuesday
Most Popular

A woman was arrested for failing to appear at court and on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

And a man and two women were also arrested at Common Road, Potton – where a stolen caravan was also recovered – for failing to appear in court.

Three of them remain in police custody, while the other two have since been released on bail pending further investigation.

In total, several stolen vehicles were recovered, including three caravans, a motorbike, and a van. Suspected cannabis plants were also discovered.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Inspector Mark Farrant, who led the operation, said: “Today’s operation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to tackling crimes like burglary and theft.

“We will not tolerate such criminal activities in our communities and our dedicated efforts aim to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable for their actions.”