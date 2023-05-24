Two arrested after early morning police raid in Potton
Two people have been arrested in Potton after police swooped during an early morning raid.
Yesterday (Tuesday), dozens of officers hit properties in Potton, Kempston Hardwick and Bedford.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft offences in connection with a number of ATM thefts in Bedfordshire and across the eastern region.
A woman was arrested for failing to appear at court and on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
And a man and two women were also arrested at Common Road, Potton – where a stolen caravan was also recovered – for failing to appear in court.
Three of them remain in police custody, while the other two have since been released on bail pending further investigation.
In total, several stolen vehicles were recovered, including three caravans, a motorbike, and a van. Suspected cannabis plants were also discovered.
Bedfordshire Police Chief Inspector Mark Farrant, who led the operation, said: “Today’s operation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to tackling crimes like burglary and theft.
“We will not tolerate such criminal activities in our communities and our dedicated efforts aim to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable for their actions.”