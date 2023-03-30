Two people have been arrested during a police patrol in Biggleswade.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team spotted the two males just off Potton Road on Tuesday (March 28).

Posting on social media, the team said: "The first male was arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

The seized drugs. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

"Following checks on the second male, it turned out that he was wanted for breaching a court order. He now has a date with Luton Magistrates Court this morning [March 28].