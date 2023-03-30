Two arrested during stop and search patrol in Biggleswade
One arrested for drug offences while the other had breached a court order
Two people have been arrested during a police patrol in Biggleswade.
Biggleswade Community Policing Team spotted the two males just off Potton Road on Tuesday (March 28).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posting on social media, the team said: "The first male was arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
"Following checks on the second male, it turned out that he was wanted for breaching a court order. He now has a date with Luton Magistrates Court this morning [March 28].
"As one member of the public commented #CleaningUpTheStreets. #AnotherDayAnotherDealer."