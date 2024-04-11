Bedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Two men have been seriously injured in a shooting in Arlesey.

Police say a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s are currently in hospital after the incident at Woodview Lodge, Hitchin Road, on Tuesday (April 9). Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident – which happened between 9.40pm and 10pm – or has any information.

Detective Inspector Scott Fowler of Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Boson Gangs and Guns Unit said: “We would particularly like to identify the users of a grey or silver 5-door Mercedes C or E class that was seen in the area at the time of the offence.”

Police have stepped up their presence in the area through proactive patrols.