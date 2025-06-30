Two teenagers die in two-car crash between Everton and Sandy

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Two teenagers have died and others injured following a crash on a country lane near Everton.

Officers were called at around 2.40pm to a collision between two vehicles on the Sandy Road between Everton and Sandy.

The two men, aged 18 and 19, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said that their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

A number of others were taken to hospital with injuries.

Sergeant Nicholas Kane, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is an unbelievably tragic incident, and our thoughts are very much with all of the family and loved ones of the two men who have sadly died in this collision today.

“I am appealing for anyone who was travelling along Sandy Road and Everton Road shortly before 2.40pm to contact us, especially if you have dash-cam footage, even if it doesn’t show the collision itself.”

The road remains closed while investigation work is carried out.

Anyone with information about the collision, including dash-cam footage from the area, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 260 of 28 June.