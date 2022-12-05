Urgent appeal launched to find man missing from his home in Lower Stondon
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a 33-year-old man who is missing from his home in Lower Stondon.
By Jo Robinson
4 minutes ago
Kenny was last seen yesterday (Sunday, December 4) and is described as 6ft with dark brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and a grey winter coat with fur around the hood.
If you have any information about Kenny’s whereabouts, please use Bedfordshire Police's online chat function or call 101 quoting MPC/2702/22.
