Warning after spate of ATM tampering in Biggleswade
Device added to ATMs say police
Police are warning people to be vigilant after a spate of ATM tampering in Biggleswade.
Bedfordshire Police say they have received four reports of a device being fitted to ATMs in the town – which charges the card used an unknown transaction of up to £100.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police warned: “If you are concerned a machine has been tampered with, or if you spot any suspicious activity, then please contact us via 101. If you have put your card in the machine, please make sure you contact your bank to suspend your card.”