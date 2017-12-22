Warning after top brand thefts in Biggleswade

Bedfordshire Police is asking people to be vigilant if they are offered make-up and perfume as last-minute Christmas presents, as they may have been recently stolen.

Brands including YSL, Dior and Giorgio Armani have been stolen from shops in Biggleswade in the last few days.

Sergeant Ruth Connelly said: “If you do come across people selling these items or if you think something is suspicious please call us on 101.

“Also, whilst you are out and about in these last few days before Christmas please do be aware of your surroundings. Be wary of returning to your car, putting shopping in the boot then going off again - you never know who is watching! Keep your mobile phones, purses and wallets out of sight and be careful not to put them down or leave them unattended even for the shortest time.”