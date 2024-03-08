Warning over bogus council emails targetting small businesses in Central Bedfordshire
Trading Standards are warning small businesses to act with caution if they receive a suspicious email that appears to have been sent by a local parish council.
A spokesperson said: “We’ve been made aware of one such email received by a local business which claims to have been sent by Barton-le-Clay parish council. However this type of email may also be sent out under the names of other local councils.
“It claims their listing in a parish council’s business directory is due to expire and instructs the recipient to click on a website link to either renew or cancel within a short deadline.”
Trading Standards said on first impressions they may seem genuine, but they have all the hallmarks of a phishing scam attempting to harvest important information or banking details.
If you receive a suspicious email, don’t reply or click on any links. Simply forward to [email protected], then delete. Or call 0808 223 1133.