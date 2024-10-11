Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A suspect lost a game of hide and seek with police – after they found him hiding in the base of his sofa.

Biggleswade Community Policing team had swooped on a house in Potton this morning (Friday), which seemed to be empty at first glance except for a friendly dog.

Perhaps the dog tipped them off, because on closer inspection they found the suspect tucked into the base of his sofa. A case of couch me if you can?

The team joked: “We thought the man would be more comfortable tucked into bed, so he’ll be spending the next few hours in a custody cell – little less of a squeeze that way.”