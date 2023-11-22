Decorative benches designed by a chainsaw sculptor unveiled in Biggleswade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four new decorative benches have been unveiled at Taylor Wimpey’s Orchard Chase development in Biggleswade, designed by chainsaw sculptor, Peter Leadbeater.

As part of planning permission for the development, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands was required to commission four decorative benches that were each designed to reflect the history and culture of the local area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor Wimpey reviewed several proposals from artists in the area but chose to work with Peter after being impressed by his speciality - using a chainsaw to carve and produce artistic sculptures. Once on board, Peter held a ‘meet the artist’ session at Orchard Chase to interact with the community and encourage their input in the designs. He also gave a demonstration on how chainsaw carvings are made.

Jeanette Stevens and Rebecca Vardon from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands alongside Peter Leadbeater, artist, and Siobhan Vincent from Central Bedfordshire Council. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

Ideas were narrowed down and presented to Central Bedfordshire Council, with the final designs being confirmed as a bench to represent the Orchard Chase development, two to mark the market gardens adjacent to the wider site and one as a nod to the horse fair heritage of Biggleswade.

Speaking on his designs, Peter said: “I was delighted to have been appointed as the artist on this project and to provide permanent fixtures for people in the local area to enjoy. For me, the best part about being involved in something like this is to see the completed work in its intended location.

“My hope is that people who view the benches will not only appreciate the practical facility they bring to the space but will enjoy the character of the work and reflect on the ideas and local history behind each carving. I also hope that over time it will bring a sense of pride and location to the residents of the development.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fiona Lloyd, sales director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We couldn’t be happier with how the decorative benches have turned out, they are incredibly unique and create a real sense of place and interest at Orchard Chase for our residents. I have no doubt that they will be admired and used by the local community for many generations. We want to say a big thanks to Peter for his hard work on this project.”

Three of the new benches. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

For members of the public looking to view the benches, one is outside the Taylor Wimpey sales centre, next to the small play area. Two are on the Public Right of Way path outside the large play area to the North East. The final bench is on the Public Right of Way path to the South-East of the site.