Dog agility fun with Hoopers in Biggleswade

A new trend in dog agility that has become popular across the country now has an accredited instructor in Biggleswade.

Hoopers has no jumps, but instead ground level hoops are used for the dog to run through, making it safer for your pet.

It first appeared in the USA under the North American Dog Agility Council, and this year has seen the formation of Canine Hoopers UK (CHUK), the UK body for rules and regulations.

This has led to a packed calendar of shows and competitions across the UK throughout this year and for the first time Hoopers was featured in the main ring at Crufts.

Gerry Moss, at Jay K9 based at The Willow Tree Canine Daycare - finalists in this year’s Pet Industry Federation Awards (PIFA) - was one of the first in the UK to become an accredited CHUK instructor.

Gerry said: “What I love about Hoopers is that it really is so accessible. The equipment is cheap, you can even make it yourself and it really is a sport that relies on building and developing the bond between the owner and dog.”

Jay K9 offers Hoopers classes from complete beginner level, at their training and behaviour centre based just outside Biggleswade. Contact them at https://www.facebook.com/jayk9dog/ or www.jayk9.co.uk