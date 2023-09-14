Drivers urged to avoid A603 near Willington after ‘serious’ traffic accident
Incident involving a lorry, say police
Drivers are being urged to avoid the A406 near Willington after a ‘serious’ traffic accident involving a lorry.
Police, paramedics and fire crews are at the scene in Moggerhanger where the HGV has left the road.
Emergency services were called shortly after 11am. A road closure is in place as crews attend to the incident.
Bedfordshire Police said: “We are aware of a incident involving a lorry near Willington Garden Centre and are currently on scene alongside emergency services.
There is a full road closure in place on the A603, Moggerhanger - please avoid the area at this time and seek alternative routes.”
Updates to follow.