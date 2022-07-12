Drivers urged to avoid Willington as crews tackle huge field fire

People are being asked to avoid the Willington area as crews tackle a huge field fire.

In a tweet just before 2pm today (Tuesday), Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue said the blaze may cause disruption and asked people to also keep their windows and doors closed.

Crews from Kempston, Shefford and Ampthill went to the junction of the A603 Bedford Road with Balls Lane, Willington.

The field fire is at the junction of the A603 and Balls Lane, Willington

According to Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue, it was caused by sparks from an angle grinder and was extinguished quickly.