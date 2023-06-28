News you can trust since 1891
East Beds Concert Band set to perform at Biggleswade school in July

And it’s lookng for new members
By Fiona DayContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST
The band with conductor Liz SchofieldThe band with conductor Liz Schofield
The band with conductor Liz Schofield

East Beds Concert Band is set to perform its summer concert at Stratton Upper School in Biggleswade.

The concert will take place on Saturday, July 8 at 7pm.

Now in its 51st year, the East Beds Concert Band (EBCB) is a community wind band for all ages and abilities, rehearsing once a week at Stratton School Biggleswade.

The band provides players the chance to develop their musical abilities and meet like minded individuals whilst enjoying the thrill of preparing for concerts.

Performing music from classical, film scores and pop favourites, as a registered charity, EBCB relies on band membership and concert donations to continue performing.

All new members are welcome – no auditions are necessary, just the willingness to play and have fun (grade 3-5 minimum standard).

Whether you want to join the band, attend the concert or just find out more visit www.eastbedsconcertband.org.uk

