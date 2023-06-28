The band with conductor Liz Schofield

East Beds Concert Band is set to perform its summer concert at Stratton Upper School in Biggleswade.

The concert will take place on Saturday, July 8 at 7pm.

Now in its 51st year, the East Beds Concert Band (EBCB) is a community wind band for all ages and abilities, rehearsing once a week at Stratton School Biggleswade.

The band provides players the chance to develop their musical abilities and meet like minded individuals whilst enjoying the thrill of preparing for concerts.

Performing music from classical, film scores and pop favourites, as a registered charity, EBCB relies on band membership and concert donations to continue performing.

All new members are welcome – no auditions are necessary, just the willingness to play and have fun (grade 3-5 minimum standard).