Academy quality not good enough say inspectors

The leaders and governors of an Arlesey school have “an overgenerous view of the quality of the provision of the school”, Ofsted inspectors have said.

Etonbury Academy has slipped from a good rating to requires improvement in its latest inspection.

Inspectors said plans did not sufficiently address the key priorities for improvement and that management had not used the additional funding received for disadvantaged pupils “with enough precision to raise standards consistently for those pupils”,

It said progress in writing was significantly below the national average in 2017 and that pupils’ experiences in maths and science was too variable.

“The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is not good enough across the curriculum,” the report states.

Attendance of disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs was lower than the national average. But it also said behaviour was good and pupils value their education and most parents were very positive about the school.

“The imaginative curriculum has been well planned across all key stages,” it said.

Principal Alex Prior said: “Although the report contained many positive comments we were disappointed to receive this judgement as we have done much to improve our provision in the last few years, including achieving the best SATs results in the school’s history in 2017.

“We have already started to address the areas where the inspectors felt that improvements needed to be made. The rapid action plan that we have put in place is robust and will lead to significant improvements in each of these areas.

“All of us at Etonbury are dedicated to delivering an improved Ofsted outcome at our next inspection and we are confident that this will be the case.”