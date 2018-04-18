Bright colours help raise cash

Families attending TinyTalk Mid-Bedfordshire’s Baby Signing and Toddler Talking classes in Biggleswade, Arlesey and Campton, took part in special fundraising classes at the end of term, to raise money for the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity.

Families came dressed up in bright rainbow colours and held a cake sale and raffle in each venue. The total raised over the week came to £425.

Helen Hine, TinyTalk Teacher for Mid-Bedfordshire said: “I can’t believe how much we raised. Thank you so much to everyone that put money in the pot. To all the local businesses who donated raffle prizes, without their support and kind donations we may never have raised so much. Not forgetting my amazing class families for donating raffle prizes and for the huge amount of cakes and biscuits made and brought in for the cake sale.”

“Being a TinyTalk Teacher is so worthwhile. As well as being able to hold little events like this, I love to hear what a difference signing has made to the lives of my families. The benefit of teaching your baby to sign, to be able to communicate with you from such an early age, is priceless.”

Multi award-winning TinyTalk, was the first baby signing organisation to deliver baby signing classes across the UK, and is about to celebrate 16 years, helping families understand each other better, delivering classes to over 7000 families a week, with over 120 teachers.

There is a mix of lively nursery rhymes, multi-sensory toys, instruments, books and playtime, plus with a special focus on easy-to-learn signs and the importance of understanding each other.

To contact TinyTalk Mid-Bedfordshire email Helen at helenh@tinytalk.co.uk.