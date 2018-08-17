Celebrations for A level results from Statton Upper School

Celebrations at Stratton Upper School were well deserved again this year, as A Level results held up against last year’s - which were the best ever in the school’s history and placed the school in the top 15% for progress in the country.

With 1 in 5 grades at A* or A, almost half of all grades a B or above, and three quarters at C or above, students’ hard work has clearly paid off and they are confidently looking forward to the next phase of their education or career.

Interim Headteacher, Roz Hodges said: “Once again we have seen very strong performance in Mathematics and the Sciences, and subjects such as Business and Finance, popular with those pursuing vocational, work-based routes, have also returned excellent results again this year. In these subjects nearly all students achieved at least a grade C at A Level.”

With many subjects still in the process of A Level reform, Sarah Phillips, Assistant Headteacher and Head of Sixth Form, praised the students’ achievements saying that they have coped extremely well and demonstrated strong resilience in their studies.

Top performer this year is William Hyde, who took 4 A Levels and achieved A*A*A*B, and will now go on to read Physics at Durham University.

Further individual success stories include; William Bennett (A*A*A) who will go on to read Mathematics at Warwick, James Day (A*A* A) who intends to join the RAF, Sam Newman (A*A* A) who will go on to read Biochemistry at York, Sam Hogben (A*AA) who will study Management at Leeds and Alfie Oliver (AAA), who will also be going to Leeds, but to read Economics. Jack Bacon will study Computer Science at Warwick having achieved AAAB and Cameron Jones (AAA) will be looking forward to studying Motorsport Engineering at Coventry. Kiran Singh will be studying Economics at Nottingham with AAA and Will Robinson will be taking a work-based training route on a school leaver programme after also achieving AAA.

Stella Ditri achieved a Distinction* AB and will be embarking on a career in Business and Finance. Annabelle Gatward and Clarrie Scott both achieved AAB and will be heading off to university – Annabelle will study Veterinary Science at Liverpool and Clarrie, Sociology at York.

Sarah Phillips said: “Our leavers this year are pursuing a range of different opportunities. All students who applied to university are holding offers, with a number opting for a gap year before starting university.

“Two students are pursuing careers in the RAF and several are opting for work related routes. We have been delighted to hear of some of the confirmed appointments with companies such as Harrisons, MBDA, Mercedes and UHY Hacker Young Chartered Accountants.

“Most of these appointments have involved our students competing against thousands of others nationally whilst also maintaining their studies. They have been through high pressured selection processes and we couldn’t be more proud of them.

“Whilst we are celebrating the fantastic achievement of our Year 13 leavers, we would also like to celebrate and recognise the successes of our students on the 1 year Foundation (Level 2) Programme. Having completed the year, we are delighted that so many have developed in confidence and skills, such that they have secured apprenticeships already or are holding offers for further study at our Sixth

Form or at college.”

Roz Hodges went on to say: “We were delighted that Stratton Sixth Form was recognised as strongly good in our recent Ofsted inspection and our students’ results and continued successes are a strong endorsement of this.

“We are privileged to be able to share their celebrations and successes.

“They have embraced the spirit of our sixth form, striking the balance betweem work, play and taking advantage of many opportunities along the way. We are immensely proud of all our students and wish them all the very best on the next stage of their journey.”