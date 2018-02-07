Have your say on school’s age range

Residents will be asked for their views on Southill Lower School extending its age range.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive has approved a consultation into the village school extending its age range from 4-9 to 2-9.

It will run until Thursday, 15 March.

The school’s bid has been prompted by the closure of the village pre-school, which ran in the village hall for many years.

If responses to the consultation are favourable then the final decision will be made by Executive Member for Families, Education and Children Cllr Steven Dixon; if not then it will be by all members of the council’s Executive.

To have your say, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations

Paper copies of the consultation will also be available from the school.