Humanitarian aid workers and trainers from RedR UK, joined students from Cranfield University’s MSc course in Water & Sanitation for Development, on a visit to Silsoe quarry.

The visit was to study the structure in the quarry’s walls, for an understanding of the types of ground they may need to excavate to sink a well in disaster relief zones.

Aid workers often have to provide water, sanitation and hygiene support at refugee camps in areas affected by war, famine or natural disasters.