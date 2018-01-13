Outstanding result for Potton school

A Potton school is celebrating an outstanding Ofsted report.

Potton Pre-School received an ‘oustanding’ result in all four categories.

Inspectors said children are highly motivated to learn, engrossed in activity, freely explore both inside and outside and staff skilfully add challenges and encourage children to use equipment in many different ways.

Managers were praised for seeking focused feedback from parents, children and other professionals who visit the pre-school on Everton Road.

“Staff enthusiastically contribute ideas for improvement.

“These are discussed at regular staff meetings, helping to keep staff extremely involved,” said inspectors.

“Children work very well together.

“They make choices about what they are going to do. Staff ask them to vote to decide whether they listen to a story or continue to sing some songs.

“This helps children understand that their thoughts and choices are valued.”

To improve, inspectors said, the pre-school can build upon the imaginative and exciting ways staff continue their professional development and help support children’s learning at the very highest level.

Carrie Smith, manager of the pre school, said: “As a team we are delighted with the Ofsted grading which recognises the quality of the care and learning opportunities we are able to provide.

“The inspector highlighted the children’s motivation to learn and observed how well our team work together to ensure that the children thrive in all areas of their development.

“I am extremely proud to lead Potton Pre-school and feel privileged that I get to see what the inspector saw every day!”