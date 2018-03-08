Shuttleworth celebrating Ofsted success

Shuttleworth College has been judged to be outstanding by Ofsted inspectors who were assessing the experience of residential students at the country park setting.

Leaders and managers at the college at Old Warden, which attracts students from around the world, were given high praise. Their work contributed to the “outstanding” overall experience of the young people who live and study there.

The latest Ofsted praise builds upon an earlier inspection which highlighted the outstanding residential options.

The report found staff have the highest expectations of students. There is a college-wide collective approach to supporting the students. As a result, attending residence leads to sustained improvement in the lives of the residential students.

Parents say that their children are safe. A variety of mechanisms are available to students to raise concerns or receive support.

Students provide exceptional feedback about their experiences. They make social, emotional and academic progress as a result of attending the college.

An especially strong culture of research thrives at the college. The staff are able to cite relevant research findings and show how they translate these into practice. Senior managers enable a culture of embracing research as a means to improve the quality of the service.

There is highly effective use of monitoring and improvement.

There is a wide range of opportunities for students to contribute to and influence life at the college.

The staff are highly student-focused. The staff know the students extremely well and provide sensitive and individualised support.