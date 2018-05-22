Town celebrates its community

For the past 16 years Sandy’s Town Mayor has made an award to the person or people who have done the most for the community or for other residents in Sandy and Beeston.

This year’s awards were presented at the Annual Town Meeting on Monday 14 May.

The Deputy Mayor presented the awards on behalf of the Mayor, Cllr Colin Osborne and said some exceptional individuals and groups had been nominated making it hard to choose the winners of the Mayor’s Citizen Award and the Mayor’s Community Group Award.

The Citizen’s award was presented to Greg Finlay. Greg runs the Sandy Army Cadets and gives up his free time to organise activities and extra help if a cadet needs it at weekends to help them achieve a pass.

Barbara Danks had been awarded a certificate for setting up a Friendship Club for lonely members of the community. As Barbara was unable to attend this will be presented at a meeting on 21 May.

This year’s Mayor’s Community Group Award was presented to Sandy Army Cadets. The cadets are enthusiastic, willing to learn and help out the community as and when needed.

A certificate was also presented to Sandy Scout Group recognising the valuable work they do within the community especially by organising fireworks night and providing refreshments at the Christmas Lights.

The Young Person’s award was presented to Charlie Friend. Charlie has started up his own glass recycling enterprise to help his neighbours and local community. There is no glass collection in Beeston so Charlie collects glass door-to-door in a cart and takes it on foot to recycling facilities every weekend in Sandy.

Zack Allaway was presented a certificate for saving his friend’s life last year by staying calm and calling the emergency services.

Certificates were also presented to Joe and Harry Rhodes and Freddie and Grace Larkins for litter picking around Sandy. They were also presented with new litter picking equipment.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Sandy would like to thank everyone who submitted nominations.