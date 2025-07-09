Area near Shefford closed after suspected hand grenade found
Police have cordoned Rectory Road in Camptan and are urging the public to stay away.
A suspected hand grenade was found in the village near Shefford earlier today (Wednesday, July 9).
Emergency services are currently at the scene, and specialist officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit are on their way to assess the item.
In a post on social media, the police said: “We would ask the public to please avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. A further update will be provided in due course.”
This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.
