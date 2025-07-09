Area near Shefford closed after suspected hand grenade found

Bedfordshire Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Broad Avenue

Police have cordoned Rectory Road in Camptan and are urging the public to stay away.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A suspected hand grenade was found in the village near Shefford earlier today (Wednesday, July 9).

Emergency services are currently at the scene, and specialist officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit are on their way to assess the item.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on social media, the police said: “We would ask the public to please avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. A further update will be provided in due course.”

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.