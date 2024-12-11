Biggleswade footpath could reopen tomorrow following water leak

By Jo Robinson
Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:46 BST
There is a leak at Sandy View Footway. Image: Anglian Water.placeholder image
There is a leak at Sandy View Footway. Image: Anglian Water.
It is hoped that Biggleswade's Sandy View Footway will reopen by the end of tomorrow (December 12) following a water leak.

The footpath has been closed off since yesterday (December 10) whilst Anglian Water works to fix the problem.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman, said: "Our teams were out in the early hours this morning to repair a leak.

"As part of the works, we have needed to close the footpath to return it to how it was and make it safe for pedestrians to use again.

"All going well, our teams are planning to reopen the footpath by the end of tomorrow."

