Anglian Water news. Image: Anglian Water.

A Biggleswade junction has been closed due to a water leak.

Drove Road is closed at the junction with The Baulk while Anglian Water carry out emergency repair works.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor for Biggleswade East, Grant Fage, has reported that the closure is currently in place until Tuesday, November 12.

Anglian Water has been contacted for comment and we will update this story as soon as we have more information.