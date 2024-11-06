Biggleswade junction closed due to water leak - and work to fix it may not be finished until next week

By Jo Robinson
Published 6th Nov 2024, 12:43 BST
Anglian Water news. Image: Anglian Water.
A Biggleswade junction has been closed due to a water leak.

Drove Road is closed at the junction with The Baulk while Anglian Water carry out emergency repair works.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor for Biggleswade East, Grant Fage, has reported that the closure is currently in place until Tuesday, November 12.

Anglian Water has been contacted for comment and we will update this story as soon as we have more information.

