Don't miss flood drop in sessions for River Ivel area - starting with Langford today

Drop-in events. Image supplied by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Three flood drop in events are being held this week for communities in Langford, Sandy and Shefford.

The Environment Agency (EA) is hosting the sessions as it aims to gather feedback and better understand the impact of local flooding - including the recent rainfall in September/October.

It will also provide an opportunity for people to speak to the EA and council officers, inform communities about how they are working in partnership - and advise people about how they can prepare for flood risk.

The events are as follows:

Langford Village Hall: Today (January 22), 3.30pm - 6.30pm.

Shefford Town Memorial Association: Thursday (January 23), 3.30pm - 6.30pm.

Sandy Village Hall: Tuesday (January 28), 3.30pm - 6.30pm.