Firefighters battle 'out of control' bonfire in village near Biggleswade
Biggleswade firefighters battled an "out of control" bonfire in Everton.
Crews were called to tackle flames in Church End on Friday, October 25, at 11.44am.
Firefighters used a hose reel and stack drags to extinguish the bonfire.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescuie Service confirmed that it was "an accidental incident" with "no injuries".
As Guy Fawkes Night approaches, you can read tips here about how to stay safe if you are planning a bonfire or fireworks party.