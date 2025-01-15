Firefighters douse burning log cabin in Biggleswade
Firefighters extinguished a burning log cabin in Biggleswade on Monday evening (January 13).
Crews from the town and nearby Kempston were called to Langford Road at 8.09pm.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used jets to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
"The cause of the fire was accidental."
