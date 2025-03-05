Firefighters douse burning outbuilding in Clifton after it was deliberately set alight
Firefighters doused a burning outbuilding in Clifton after it was deliberately set alight.
Crews from Biggleswade and Kempston were called to a property in Shefford Road at 10.27pm on Saturday (March 1).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel and small tools to extinguish the fire.
"A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots."
The fire service said the cause of the fire was deliberate.
