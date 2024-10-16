Firefighters rescue woman after vehicle overturns near Wrestlingworth

By Jo Robinson
Published 16th Oct 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 14:48 BST
Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters rescued a woman after a vehicle crashed onto its side near Wrestlingworth on Monday afternoon.

Crews from Sandy and Kempston were called to an RTC on October 14 at 1.20pm.

The vehicle had "left the carriageway" and was found lying on its side in Eyeworth Road.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters stabilised the vehicle and one 34-year-old female was assisted from the vehicle by crews and left the in care of ambulance service."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: “There was a single patient with no injuries and after assessment [she] was taken home to be with family.”

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that they were also at the scene. A spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Eyeworth Road, Wrestlingworth. No injuries were recorded.”

