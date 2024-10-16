Firefighters rescue woman after vehicle overturns near Wrestlingworth
The vehicle had "left the carriageway" and was found lying on its side in Eyeworth Road.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters stabilised the vehicle and one 34-year-old female was assisted from the vehicle by crews and left the in care of ambulance service."
An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: “There was a single patient with no injuries and after assessment [she] was taken home to be with family.”
Bedfordshire Police confirmed that they were also at the scene. A spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Eyeworth Road, Wrestlingworth. No injuries were recorded.”
