Firefighters spend hours tackling agricultural blaze in Haynes

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 5th Aug 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 09:13 BST
Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire & Rescueplaceholder image
Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue
Firefighters battled an agricultural fire in Haynes for hours on Tuesday, August 5.

Multiple fire engines joined the efforts in West End at around 3pm, with nearby residents warned to keep windows and doors closed while they extinguished the blaze.

The fire was out by 6.30pm.

