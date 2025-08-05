Firefighters spend hours tackling agricultural blaze in Haynes
Firefighters battled an agricultural fire in Haynes for hours on Tuesday, August 5.
Multiple fire engines joined the efforts in West End at around 3pm, with nearby residents warned to keep windows and doors closed while they extinguished the blaze.
The fire was out by 6.30pm.
