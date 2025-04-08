Firefighters stop flames spreading after wooden outbuilding catches light in Potton
Firefighters stopped flames from spreading after a wooden outbuilding caught fire in Potton.
Crews from Kempston, Potton and Sandy were called to a property in Bury Hill on Friday (April 4) at 6.30pm.
The building was used as a wood store and had accidentally caught light.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "We used three hose reels and jets using water from a water carrier and small tools to extinguish the fire."
