Firefighters stop flames spreading after wooden outbuilding catches light in Potton

By Jo Robinson
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:34 BST
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters stopped flames from spreading after a wooden outbuilding caught fire in Potton.

Crews from Kempston, Potton and Sandy were called to a property in Bury Hill on Friday (April 4) at 6.30pm.

The building was used as a wood store and had accidentally caught light.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "We used three hose reels and jets using water from a water carrier and small tools to extinguish the fire."

