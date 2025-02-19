Gas leak after car crashes into a house in Shefford: people advised to shut windows and doors
Firefighters are in Shefford this afternoon (February 19) after a car crashed into a house, causing gas leak.
People in the Stanford Road and Bedford Road area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
Two people were taken to hospital following the crash, and a cordon put in place.
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Two ambulances, two ambulance officer vehicles and three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles were sent to the scene. Two patients were transported to Bedford Hospital South Wing for further care."
A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson confirmed only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Bedford Road, which happened at around 10.50am.
This is a breaking story. More information as we get it.
