Guinea pigs rescued from burning building in Shefford

Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters rescued two guinea pigs from a burning building in Shefford.

Crews from the town and Kempston were called to the ground floor of a property in Pomona Way at 6.38pm on Monday, March 10.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel, a covering jet, and safety jet to extinguish the fire.

"High pressure fans were used to clear the smoke, and two guinea pigs were rescued from the scene."

The cause of the fire was accidental.