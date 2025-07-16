Major road through Biggleswade closed due to leaking water main

By Olga Norford
Published 16th Jul 2025, 16:54 BST
A leaking water main in Biggleswade has forced the closure of Hitchin Street.

Biggleswade Town Council has issued a notification from contractors Streetworks stating Anglian Water were dealing with an emergency closure on Hitchin Street due to a leaking water main.

But the issue has caused confusion for some residents who say the road had been re-opened following an earlier closure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A comment on the Love Biggleswade FB page stated: “It was open yesterday afternoon and this morning then suddenly closed again.”

Hitchin Street in Biggleswade has been closed until Monday (July 21) due to leaking water mainplaceholder image
Hitchin Street in Biggleswade has been closed until Monday (July 21) due to leaking water main

Another stated:” Don't think it's very well signposted the other end as people keep driving up and having to turn round.”

While another added: “The last time they closed Hitchin Street you had signs going as far back as Henlow saying road closed, which road was closed and no through entry so you had plenty of turn-offs to take; all it takes is to mention that you can’t get into Biggleswade through Hitchin Street to stop the chaos.”

The work is expected to be completed by Monday, July 21.

Related topics:BiggleswadeAnglian Water
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice