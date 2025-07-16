Major road through Biggleswade closed due to leaking water main

A leaking water main in Biggleswade has forced the closure of Hitchin Street.

Biggleswade Town Council has issued a notification from contractors Streetworks stating Anglian Water were dealing with an emergency closure on Hitchin Street due to a leaking water main.

But the issue has caused confusion for some residents who say the road had been re-opened following an earlier closure.

A comment on the Love Biggleswade FB page stated: “It was open yesterday afternoon and this morning then suddenly closed again.”

Another stated:” Don't think it's very well signposted the other end as people keep driving up and having to turn round.”

While another added: “The last time they closed Hitchin Street you had signs going as far back as Henlow saying road closed, which road was closed and no through entry so you had plenty of turn-offs to take; all it takes is to mention that you can’t get into Biggleswade through Hitchin Street to stop the chaos.”

The work is expected to be completed by Monday, July 21.