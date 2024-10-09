Man rescued from car and taken to hospital after crash on A1 near Sandy

By Jo Robinson
Published 9th Oct 2024, 10:13 GMT
File photo of ambulances outside an Accident and Emergency ward (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)File photo of ambulances outside an Accident and Emergency ward (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A man was rescued from a car by firefighters and taken to hospital after a crash on the A1 near Sandy.

Emergency services were called to the A1 Northbound between the town and the Blackcat roundabout on Sunday (October 6).

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, said: "We were called at 10.57pm on October 6 with reports of a collision on the A1 near Sandy.

"We sent an ambulance and a critical care vehicle. One man was taken to Bedford Hospital South Wing for further care."

Firefighters from Sandy, Biggleswade, Bedford, and Kempston were at the scene.

