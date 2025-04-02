Missing man from Biggleswade found dead

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Police have confirmed that a missing Biggleswade man was found dead on Monday, April 1.

Peter, 66, was reported missing from his Biggleswade home at around 7.45pm on Sunday, March 30

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported and his wife and family have thanked the public for their support and assistance.

Detective Inspector Natalie Fletcher of Bedfordshire Police’s Missing Team said, "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Peter’s family and friends at this time. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal to help find Peter and the Midshires Search and Rescue team for their assistance."