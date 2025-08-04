Police hunt for arsonists after Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve devastated by fire

Before and after pictures from The Greensand Trust's website

The Greensand Trust has set up an appeal after fire bugs left the Clophill Lakes boardwalk in ruins.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiples fires were started at around 2.14am on Saturday (August 2) with arsonists attacking signs and dog bins – completely destroyed the boardwalk and devastating the surrounding area.

Amazingly, the Nature Reserve is still open – although the area between the lakes is staying closed – and the trust has already set up an appeal to rebuild the 69 metres walkway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, in just a few days, it’s already raised £10,833 of a target of £100,000.

In a statement on The Greensand Trust website, it said: “The boardwalk was more than just a path; it linked communities with nature, making it accessible for everyone, including those with limited mobility. Its loss has deeply impacted conservation efforts, environmental education, and visitor experience at the reserve. Rebuilding it is vital to restoring the connection people have with nature in this beautiful setting.”

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed two crews from Shefford, Ampthill and Woburn attended the blaze and used a high-pressure lance and two main jets to bring it under control.

Following an investigation, BFRS Fire Investigation Team together with Bedfordshire Police Scenes of Crime Officers concluded the fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with info should call the police on 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Chloe Vickery said: “We have launched an investigation after we were called at around 4.25am on Saturday to reports that fires had been started in a number of locations at Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve.

“The fires, which we believe were started deliberately, have sadly caused a significant amount of damage, and we’re appealing for anyone with information which may help us identify those responsible to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 or via www.beds.police.uk quoting reference 40/44385/25.”